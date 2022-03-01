Woman pulls gun on man during parking dispute in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police say a woman pulled a gun on a man during a parking dispute at a gas station.

According to a report from MBPD, the incident happened on Feb. 25 at the Circle K on 3rd Avenue South.

The victim reported he was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman who became “irate” over a parking issue, police say.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Lori Petterson, allegedly pointed a handgun at the man from her vehicle before driving off.

Police say Petterson was found shortly after the incident and was arrested.

Petterson was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and brought to the Myrtle Beach jail.

