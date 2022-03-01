Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina Senate votes to remove Confederate holiday

FILE - In this July 10, 2017 file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument to...
FILE - In this July 10, 2017 file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument to Confederate soldiers at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. A bill giving state employees in South Carolina a floating holiday to replace Confederate Memorial Day is heading to the Senate floor. The bill started as a proposal to add the Juneteenth celebration on June 19 as a new state holiday. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A bill that would allow state employees to take the Juneteenth holiday or any other day instead of Confederate Memorial Day has unanimously passed the South Carolina Senate.

The bill began as a proposal to add the Juneteenth celebration on June 19 as a new state holiday. But instead of adding a 14th holiday, the bill would create a holiday that state employees could take any time they want.

To not spend any additional money, the bill would remove Confederate Memorial Day on May 10 from the holiday list.

The bill now heads to the South Carolina House.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori Petterson
Woman pulls gun on man during parking dispute in Myrtle Beach, police say
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Police: Shooting along Ocean Boulevard happened during fight between two people inside car
Tyler Jerdo
SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
MBPD: Two hospitalized after shooting on Ocean Blvd.

Latest News

.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week
Grand Strand continues to show support for Ukraine
Grand Strand continues to show support for Ukraine
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Antwan Chestnut
Loris man facing gun, drug charges a month after previous arrest