South Carolina Senate votes to remove Confederate holiday

(AP) - A bill that would allow state employees to take the Juneteenth holiday or any other day instead of Confederate Memorial Day has unanimously passed the South Carolina Senate.

The bill began as a proposal to add the Juneteenth celebration on June 19 as a new state holiday. But instead of adding a 14th holiday, the bill would create a holiday that state employees could take any time they want.

To not spend any additional money, the bill would remove Confederate Memorial Day on May 10 from the holiday list.

The bill now heads to the South Carolina House.

