Report: Shots fired at entrance of Socastee area apartment complex; 1 hurt

Horry County Police investigate reported shooting in Socastee area(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is providing new details about a reported shooting at a Socastee area apartment complex.

Horry County police were called to just before 4 p.m. to Rittenhouse Road, which is near Dick Pond Road about a possible shooting.

The reporting officer spoke to several witnesses who said gunshots rang out at the entrance of the apartment complex, the police report shows.

According to the report, the witnesses stated that they saw one man run behind a building after the shooting.

Witnesses told the officer they saw one vehicle involved in the gunfire drive to the back of the apartment complex before coming back “to the entrance to pick up the victim who had an unknown injury.”

The report states that a short time later the victim and driver showed up at a hospital.

The police report does not clearly state if the person suffered a gunshot wound when shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

