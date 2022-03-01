MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Paid parking season begins Tuesday in Myrtle Beach.

Most meters in the city are enforced from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., seven days a week.

According to the city, many meters offer all-day parking, but high traffic areas allow for short-term parking.

Officials say a green 24-hour sticker on the street side of the meter indicates that it’s available for all-day parking. Red stickers indicate short-term parking up to three hours maximum. Hourly rates vary depending on the location.

Paid parking season in Myrtle Beach runs through Oct. 31.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.