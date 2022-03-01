Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Paid parking season begins Tuesday in Myrtle Beach.

Most meters in the city are enforced from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., seven days a week.

According to the city, many meters offer all-day parking, but high traffic areas allow for short-term parking.

Officials say a green 24-hour sticker on the street side of the meter indicates that it’s available for all-day parking. Red stickers indicate short-term parking up to three hours maximum. Hourly rates vary depending on the location.

Paid parking season in Myrtle Beach runs through Oct. 31.

For more information, click here.

