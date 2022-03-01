One the Show is in their 21st season at The Alabama Theatre at Barefoot Landing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One the Show offers something for all ages. The ultimate variety show, you’ll hear Disney classics, some of your favorite songs from all genres, and some of the most beautiful costumes you’ve ever seen.

The Alabama Theatre loves their locals. For a limited time, they’re offering BOGO tickets for locals from Horry, Georgetown, Brunswick, New Hanover, Florence, Marion, Dillon, Darlington, and Columbus. A local ID or utility bill is required and you can claim the special offer by calling the box office.

For tickets or more information, you can visit their website here.

Come along with us for all the fun details!

