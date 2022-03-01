Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Same route, different direction

The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Saturday, March 12.
The 32nd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is set for Saturday, March 12.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach city leaders are trying something new for the 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Officials say the parade route will be the same as years past, but this year, it will change directions by starting on Ocean Boulevard and ending on Ye Old Kings Highway.

RELATED STORY: The North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade is back

According to the city of North Myrtle Beach, the change was made to try and reduce the impact the parade has on 2nd Avenue North.

If successful, officials say the change of direction may be used for future parades.

Keep in mind the following important details for this year’s parade:

  • Staging and line-up will occur at 7 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard from 2nd Ave North to 11th Ave North.
  • Southbound lanes on Ocean Boulevard from 11th Ave North to 1st Ave South will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the closure will include both southbound and northbound lanes from 2nd Ave North to 1st Ave South.
  • The parade will begin on Ocean Boulevard at 2nd Ave North and proceed south to 1st Avenue South
  • At the intersection of 1st Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, the parade turns right onto 1st Avenue South, then right onto Hillside Drive, then left onto Main Street.
  • The parade will continue traveling on Main Street and will conclude on Ye Olde Kings Highway

The 32nd annual North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Saturday, March 12.

For more information, click here.

