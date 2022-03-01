Myrtle Beach begins $4M boardwalk facelift

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Under the boardwalk, down by the sea. That’s where construction crews will be this summer, replacing all of the wooden planks.

Crews were busy all day long unscrewing the old, weather-beaten, worn-down planks.

They will replace them with plastic, fiber-glass “wood-like” planks that’ll hold up a lot longer.

That means all the beachfront businesses will be getting some free remodeling, if only it weren’t during their busy season.

The Myrtle Beach boardwalk is such a part of Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar’s identity, it is physically part of the restaurant.

This essentially means Dirty Don’s will be getting some new floors courtesy of the City of Myrtle Beach.

“We will be replacing the wooden, top section of the boardwalk, the surface. It’s 11 years old, coming up on 12. It’s southern yellow pine. It’s next to the ocean. It’s weathered and needs to be replaced.”

The City of Myrtle Beach planned the nearly $4 million project months ago during the slow season, but due to supply issues with the new planks, it got pushed back to right before spring.

This means Dirty Don’s is going to have to work around all the construction during peak season.

“I think they’re going to do sections, so I don’t think it’ll really hinder us that much, but I could definitely see concerns from that,” said Mark Kruea, the city spokesperson for Myrtle Beach.

Kruea says they’ll take it in 32-foot squares as they go along, so the whole boardwalk will never need to be shut down.

That way people will still be able to get to all the shops and restaurants.

Dalton at Dirty Don’s is looking forward to seeing what their new outdoor seating area is going to look like.

The boardwalk extends from 16th Avenue North down to the 2nd Avenue Pier, but only about six blocks of it in the middle is that traditional, wooden boardwalk, so that’s all that’s being replaced.

As for a timeline, they won’t know until they pop all the old boards out to see what they’re working with underneath, but this is expected to go well into the summer, if not longer.

