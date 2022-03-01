Submit a Tip
Marion man arrested, charged after deputies recover large quantity of stolen goods

Chad Dix
Chad Dix(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man who they said stole a large amount of property from people including ATVs, dirt bikes and trailers.

Chad Dix, 36, of Marion faces several charges including four counts of receiving stolen goods, three counts of owning, operating or conducting a chop shop and ill-treatment of animals.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend, deputies recovered the stolen property on Penderboro Road.

Dix was arrested on Monday but has since been released on a nearly $50,000 bond. He has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor as a condition of his bond.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Dix was also arrested in December for receiving stolen goods and was released on a personal recognizance bond at that time.

Dix also has pending charges in other jurisdictions and additional charges are likely in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are now in the process of identifying the recovered items and contacting the possible owners.

If you believe that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has items that belong to you, you’re asked to email dmiles@marionsc.org with an extensive description of the stolen item.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it’s not allow people to browse the inventory.

