Horry County representative files pair of bills banning Russian investments, liquor sales

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina could soon be added to the list of states that are taking action against Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry, who represents Horry County, announced on Tuesday that he has filed two bills in the State House against Russia.

One bill will force South Carolina’s state investment commission to divest from Russian investments. The legislation states that the South Carolina Retirement System Investment Commission may not invest public employee retirement funds in certain companies that are owned by Russia. It also prohibits the Department of Commerce from offering or awarding incentives to certain companies that are owned and controlled by Russia.

Today I filed two bills that will force SC’s state investment commission to divest from Russian investments and ban SC liquor stores from selling Russian alcohol. South Carolina dollars should not be subsidizing Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs. https://t.co/tdtTEV1f8A pic.twitter.com/UCUQxlWHcS — Rep. Russell Fry (@RussellFrySC) March 1, 2022

The second bill will ban South Carolina liquor stores from selling Russian alcohol.

“Russia’s belligerent behavior in Ukraine requires an unprecedented response and these bills will show the world that South Carolina stands for freedom,” Fry said in a Facebook post. “South Carolina dollars should not be subsidizing Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs.”

Fry posted a picture on his Twitter account showing that he had over 20 members of the House co-sponsoring his bills.

On Monday, The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended the availability of liquor products that are produced by Russian entities.

There have also been restaurants in the Grand Strand that have also announced they will no longer be serving Russian alcohol, including Buoys on the Boulevard which stated it will not serve Russian-made alcohol or Russian-caught snow crab.

