Florence police investigating reports of shooting after 2 victims show up at hospital

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a reported shooting in Florence on Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said they were called just after 3 p.m. to the 600 block of Bradford Street near Timmons Street.

He said while officers were heading to the area, when they were notified that two shooting victims showed up at the hospital.

Brandt said they are currently investigating if the shooting victims are connected to the Bradford Street incident.

He added that while the victims’ injuries are serious, they are expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

