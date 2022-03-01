Submit a Tip
Florence County Schools District 2 mourns passing of coach

Coach Kirk Mays
Coach Kirk Mays(Florence County School District 2)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST
PEE DEE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County School District 2 announced the recent passing of Coach Kirk Mays on Monday night.

The Board of Trustees and the administrators, faculty and staff of Florence County School District 2 said they are all deeply saddened by the recent passing of 57-year-old Mays.

Mays was a coach and teacher for 30 years with Florence 2.

Mays began his career in Florence 2 in August 1991 as a physical education teacher and coach. Over three decades, he served as teacher, department chair, athletic director, head football coach, assistant football coach, head baseball coach and head softball coach.

“Hannah-Pamplico has suffered a devastating loss with the passing of Coach Mays,” Florence 2 Superintendent Dr. Neal Vincent said. “He was a much-loved mentor to hundreds of our students, a dedicated faculty member and a true inspiration to the entire community.”

Mays also participated actively in a number of organizations promoting the well-being of the community’s children and families.

“As we mourn his loss, we remain grateful for the difference he made in the lives of so many students, and for his unwavering commitment to this community,” Vincent said.

Funeral services for Mays will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Hannah-Pamplico High School, with a private burial to follow.

The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Carolina Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hannah-Pamplico High School Softball, c/o Jamie Johnson, 2055 South Pamplico Hwy, Pamplico, SC 29583.

