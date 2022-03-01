Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Remaining mild through the week

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild and tranquil weather will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

TONIGHT

Fair skies will linger overhead tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 40s inland and middle to upper 40s along the beach.

Clear and cool
Clear and cool(WMBF)

WEDNESDAY

The warming trend continues on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine as morning temperatures in the 40s climb to near 70 along the Grand Strand and into the lower 70s in the Pee Dee. A few fair weather clouds will pass overhead at times.

Warming up on Wednesday.
Warming up on Wednesday.(WMBF)

REST OF THIS WEEK

High pressure will remain in control of the weather through the end of the week with a very tranquil forecast.

On Thursday, we will see more warmth as temperatures reach the 70s area wide with the upper 70s for inland areas.

A brief surge of cooler air will work into the region on Friday with daytime temperatures dropping back into the middle 60s along with more clouds at times through the day.

The upcoming weekend will feature even warmer weather. Saturday will see the Grand Strand climb into the lower 70s while inland areas reach the upper 70s. A stray pop up shower will be possible on Saturday with rain chances at 20%.

Mild through the weekend.
Mild through the weekend.(WMBF)

Sunday will turn even warmer once again with middle 70s at the beach and lower 80s inland along with a mix of sun and clouds.

More active weather and better rain chances will return to the region by next week.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori Petterson
Woman pulls gun on man during parking dispute in Myrtle Beach, police say
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Police: Shooting along Ocean Boulevard happened during fight between two people inside car
Tyler Jerdo
SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
MBPD: Two hospitalized after shooting on Ocean Blvd.

Latest News

High are going to reach in the mid 70s in the Grand Strand
FIRST ALERT: Staying sunny and mild for now, better chance for rain next week
70s return with abundant sunshine
70s return with abundant sunshine
70s return with abundant sunshine
Warming up nicely for the rest of the week