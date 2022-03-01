FIRST ALERT: Remaining mild through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild and tranquil weather will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

TONIGHT

Fair skies will linger overhead tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 40s inland and middle to upper 40s along the beach.

Clear and cool (WMBF)

WEDNESDAY

The warming trend continues on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine as morning temperatures in the 40s climb to near 70 along the Grand Strand and into the lower 70s in the Pee Dee. A few fair weather clouds will pass overhead at times.

Warming up on Wednesday. (WMBF)

REST OF THIS WEEK

High pressure will remain in control of the weather through the end of the week with a very tranquil forecast.

On Thursday, we will see more warmth as temperatures reach the 70s area wide with the upper 70s for inland areas.

A brief surge of cooler air will work into the region on Friday with daytime temperatures dropping back into the middle 60s along with more clouds at times through the day.

The upcoming weekend will feature even warmer weather. Saturday will see the Grand Strand climb into the lower 70s while inland areas reach the upper 70s. A stray pop up shower will be possible on Saturday with rain chances at 20%.

Mild through the weekend. (WMBF)

Sunday will turn even warmer once again with middle 70s at the beach and lower 80s inland along with a mix of sun and clouds.

More active weather and better rain chances will return to the region by next week.

