Fashion inspo from your favorite TV shows at Coastal Grand Mall

By Halley Murrow
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you’re binging the latest season of Yellowstone, Emily in Paris, or And Just Like That. We’ve got all the adorable outfit ideas, no matter who you’re taking fashion cues from.

Come along with us to Coastal Grand Mall for some great looks this season that will have you looking like you belong on set in no time.

For a complete breakdown of each look, you can visit their website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

