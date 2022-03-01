Submit a Tip
Disney pauses theatrical releases in Russia

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop releasing films in Russia.(Disney Parks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST
(CNN) - Disney is pausing the release of its theatrical films in Russia, citing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company is concerned about the “massive humanitarian crisis” the invasion has unleashed in Europe.

The company is also working with non-governmental organizations to give aid and other humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the attack.

Disney’s move comes amid a wave of international condemnation and crippling economic sanctions targeting Russia’s economy. On Tuesday, Warner Media announced it will pause the upcoming theatrical release of “The Batman” in Russia.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

