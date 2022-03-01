Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Report reveals 53% jump in drug overdose deaths in SC

Opioid-involved overdose deaths jumped 59% in 2020, the latest year for which numbers are available.
A report from state health officials Tuesday shows a more than 50% increase in drug overdose...
A report from state health officials Tuesday shows a more than 50% increase in drug overdose deaths in South Carolina in 2020 over 2019.(WIS)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A report from state health officials Tuesday shows a more than 50% increase in drug overdose deaths in South Carolina in 2020 over 2019.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says in the report the state saw a 59% increase in opioid-involved overdose deaths from 876 in 2019 to 1,400 in 2020.

A briefing is being held at 1 p.m. from DHEC in Columbia.

DON’T SEE THE LIVE VIDEO? Click here to watch.

DHEC also reported a 53% increase in all drug overdose deaths across the state during that time period, from 1,131 to 1,734.

DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler says while the agency cannot directly correlate the overdose deaths to the stress and emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina’s data follows national trends of increased substance misuse.

“Mental health and substance use disorders are part of public health, and DHEC is committed to working with fellow state agencies, federal partners, local law enforcement, and community groups to help prevent additional drug overdose deaths,” Traxler said.

Nationally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institute on Drug Abuse report a 15.9% increase in overdose deaths from September 2020 through September 2021.

Health officials say the increased overdose deaths are largely due to fentanyl. The state saw a 105% increase in overdoses involving fentanyl from 537 in 2019 to 1,100 in 2020. Fentanyl was involved in 79% of all opioid-involved deaths in the state.

Director of the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services Sara Goldsby says, despite the increase in overdose deaths, work is being done to reverse the trend.

“Despite the increase in overdose deaths in 2020, it is important that we recognize the tremendous work that is being done across sectors to reverse this heartbreaking trend,” Goldsby said. “I cannot overstate the urgency of continuing our efforts to save lives, as it allows many to start on the path to treatment and recovery from opioid use disorder.”

DHEC says resources are available for anyone experiencing substance use issues including information on accessing help, treatment or information from DADOAS at 803-896-5555. A 24-hour support line for anyone experiencing substance use issues related to the pandemic has also been set up at 1-844-SC-HOPES.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Jerdo
SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a four-vehicle crash at Holmestown and Bella roads.
HCFR: Two hurt in four-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area
North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
Horry County Police investigate possible shooting in Socastee area
Horry County Police investigate possible shooting in Socastee area
The trooper involved in a deadly shooting back in September will not face any charges,...
SLED investigation determines trooper acted in self-defense in deadly Longs shooting

Latest News

The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Saturday, March 12.
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Same route, different direction
South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry, who represents Horry County, announced on Tuesday that...
Horry County representative files pair of bills banning Russian investments, liquor sales
Horry County Police investigate reported shooting in Socastee area
Report: Shots fired at entrance of Socastee area apartment complex; 1 hurt
Minnie Miller
Missing 80-year-old Robeson County woman found safe, deputies say