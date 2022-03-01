Submit a Tip
CCU senior forward Aja Blount tabbed first team All-Sun Belt

Coastal Carolina women’s basketball to meet Arkansas State in first round of Sun Belt Championship Tournament
CCU senior Aja Blount
CCU senior Aja Blount(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:28 AM EST
NEW ORLEANS, La. – Coastal Carolina women’s basketball senior forward Aja Blount was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference first team by the league’s head coaches, it was announced by the conference office on Monday.

Blount, a three time All-Conference selection and two-time preseason All-Conference selection, finished the Sun Belt Conference season ranked third in scoring with 19.1 points per game and fourth in rebounding with 10.5 rebounds per game to average a double-double in conference play. Overall for the year, she averaged 18.7 points per contest while grabbing 9.7 boards per game.

Blount recorded eight double-doubles on the year, including six in Sun Belt action. The Northampton, Pa. native, reached double figures in 13 conference games on the year, while scoring double figures in 22 of 24 games overall on the season.

The Chanticleers will meet Arkansas State in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament on March 2 at the Pensacola (Fla.) Bay Center. The opening tip is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Following is a complete list of the 2021-22 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball postseason honors.

Player of the Year

Starr Jacobs, UTA

Defensive Player of the Year

Ty’Reona Doucet, Louisiana

Freshman of the Year

Lauryn Pendleton, Arkansas State

Newcomer of the Year

Alexia Allesch, App State

Sixth Woman of the Year

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Coach of the Year

Shereka Wright, UTA

All-Sun Belt Conference Teams (ties were not broken)

First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina

Ty’Reona Doucet, Louisiana

Starr Jacobs, UTA

Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Second-Team All-Sun Belt Conference

Alexia Allesch, App State

Sali Kourouma, Little Rock

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Terryn Milton, UTA

Kennedy Taylor, Texas State

Third-Team All-Sun Belt Conference

Janay Sanders, App State

Mayra Caicedo, Little Rock

Trinitee Jackson, Arkansas State

Makayia Hallmon, Louisiana

Kyren Whittington, ULM

Amber Leggett, Troy

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

