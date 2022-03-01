CCU senior forward Aja Blount tabbed first team All-Sun Belt
Coastal Carolina women’s basketball to meet Arkansas State in first round of Sun Belt Championship Tournament
NEW ORLEANS, La. – Coastal Carolina women’s basketball senior forward Aja Blount was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference first team by the league’s head coaches, it was announced by the conference office on Monday.
Blount, a three time All-Conference selection and two-time preseason All-Conference selection, finished the Sun Belt Conference season ranked third in scoring with 19.1 points per game and fourth in rebounding with 10.5 rebounds per game to average a double-double in conference play. Overall for the year, she averaged 18.7 points per contest while grabbing 9.7 boards per game.
Blount recorded eight double-doubles on the year, including six in Sun Belt action. The Northampton, Pa. native, reached double figures in 13 conference games on the year, while scoring double figures in 22 of 24 games overall on the season.
The Chanticleers will meet Arkansas State in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament on March 2 at the Pensacola (Fla.) Bay Center. The opening tip is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.
Following is a complete list of the 2021-22 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball postseason honors.
Player of the Year
Starr Jacobs, UTA
Defensive Player of the Year
Ty’Reona Doucet, Louisiana
Freshman of the Year
Lauryn Pendleton, Arkansas State
Newcomer of the Year
Alexia Allesch, App State
Sixth Woman of the Year
Terren Ward, Georgia Southern
Coach of the Year
Shereka Wright, UTA
All-Sun Belt Conference Teams (ties were not broken)
First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference
Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina
Ty’Reona Doucet, Louisiana
Starr Jacobs, UTA
Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State
Felmas Koranga, Troy
Second-Team All-Sun Belt Conference
Alexia Allesch, App State
Sali Kourouma, Little Rock
Terren Ward, Georgia Southern
Terryn Milton, UTA
Kennedy Taylor, Texas State
Third-Team All-Sun Belt Conference
Janay Sanders, App State
Mayra Caicedo, Little Rock
Trinitee Jackson, Arkansas State
Makayia Hallmon, Louisiana
Kyren Whittington, ULM
Amber Leggett, Troy
