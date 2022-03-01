Bodo’s German Restaurant to close after city purchases property for redevelopment project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A family-owned restaurant that has made downtown Myrtle Beach its home for nearly four decades is closing its doors after the city bought the property it sits on.

Bodo Binninger, whose family opened Bodo’s German restaurant in 1984, said his father built the restaurant through hard work.

“It’s unfortunate that we are moving from the same location for many, many years. You know change can be a little bit scary,” said Binninger.

Bodo's German restaurant in Myrtle Beach will be closing after 38 years after the city purchased the property the building is on. (Source: WMBF News)

Mark Kruea, the spokesman for the city of Myrtle Beach, said the city purchased 10 parcels of land that were on the market for $15 million dollars. It’s all part of the city’s Oceanfront Redevelopment Project and part of an effort to lower crime in the downtown area.

“It was a surprise to us that this part of downtown redevelopment is moving forward,” said Binninger.

Kruea explained that some of the places located on the parcels of land didn’t follow the code of maintenance nor the code of safety.

The city plans to demolish the properties in the first part of 2022 but has not announced what it will build on the pieces of land.

Binninger said they will close its doors in mid-April, but the family hasn’t decided if they will open up a location in another area.

The city of Myrtle Beach extended the restaurant’s stay until May for the family to adjust.

