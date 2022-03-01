Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bodo’s German Restaurant to close after city purchases property for redevelopment project

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A family-owned restaurant that has made downtown Myrtle Beach its home for nearly four decades is closing its doors after the city bought the property it sits on.

Bodo Binninger, whose family opened Bodo’s German restaurant in 1984, said his father built the restaurant through hard work.

“It’s unfortunate that we are moving from the same location for many, many years. You know change can be a little bit scary,” said Binninger.

Bodo's German restaurant in Myrtle Beach will be closing after 38 years after the city...
Bodo's German restaurant in Myrtle Beach will be closing after 38 years after the city purchased the property the building is on.(Source: WMBF News)

Mark Kruea, the spokesman for the city of Myrtle Beach, said the city purchased 10 parcels of land that were on the market for $15 million dollars. It’s all part of the city’s Oceanfront Redevelopment Project and part of an effort to lower crime in the downtown area.

“It was a surprise to us that this part of downtown redevelopment is moving forward,” said Binninger.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Kruea explained that some of the places located on the parcels of land didn’t follow the code of maintenance nor the code of safety.

The city plans to demolish the properties in the first part of 2022 but has not announced what it will build on the pieces of land.

Binninger said they will close its doors in mid-April, but the family hasn’t decided if they will open up a location in another area.

The city of Myrtle Beach extended the restaurant’s stay until May for the family to adjust.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori Petterson
Woman pulls gun on man during parking dispute in Myrtle Beach, police say
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Police: Shooting along Ocean Boulevard happened during fight between two people inside car
Tyler Jerdo
SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
MBPD: Two hospitalized after shooting on Ocean Blvd.

Latest News

.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week
Grand Strand continues to show support for Ukraine
Grand Strand continues to show support for Ukraine
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Antwan Chestnut
Loris man facing gun, drug charges a month after previous arrest