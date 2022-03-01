Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Amazon driver wanted in road rage shooting probe

A 58-year-old man was shot in a road rage incident with an Amazon driver in Philadelphia. (KYW, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, CLIFTON HEIGHTS POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Joe Holden
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - An Amazon delivery driver is wanted in connection to a shooting in Philadelphia.

It happened after an alleged road rage incident on Sunday afternoon in the neighborhood of Clifton Heights, leaving a 58-year-old man in critical condition.

“Oh, I saw the Amazon driver get up. I saw the pickup first, pull in. Then I saw the Amazon truck pull in. there was ‘F’in this and F’in that’ going back at each other, next thing you know, the guy popped him,” said Mike, who witnessed the shooting. He did not provide a last name.

It was just after noon when a dispute over a minor fender bender boiled over into blows and ended with a shooting.

Police said Anthony Jones, an Amazon driver, pulled a gun from his truck and shot an unidentified man in the stomach.

“I’m surprised why Amazon did something like that. You know, like they’re allowed to have guns?” said Alex Karagiannis, the owner of a nearby business.

The violent interaction had people shaking their heads, many calling the shooting brazen and senseless.

Clifton Heights resident Stephanie Lucero said the actions of the Amazon driver is shocking.

“Yep, crazy. Supposed to be a professional,” she said. “I think, uh, I think it’s crazy.”

Jones faces attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other related charges.

Police are still looking for him, and it’s unclear if they were able to track down the truck he was driving.

Amazon issued a statement, saying the company is aware of the incident and is working with investigators.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori Petterson
Woman pulls gun on man during parking dispute in Myrtle Beach, police say
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Police: Shooting along Ocean Boulevard happened during fight between two people inside car
Tyler Jerdo
SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
MBPD: Two hospitalized after shooting on Ocean Blvd.

Latest News

.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Grand Strand continues to show support for Ukraine
Grand Strand continues to show support for Ukraine
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers