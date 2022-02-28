Submit a Tip
Vice President Kamala Harris visiting North Carolina to talk about jobs

The vice president will touch on investments in workers to create good-paying, union jobs.
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday.
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST
DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - United States Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting North Carolina this week to talk about jobs.

On Wednesday, March 2, Vice President Harris and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will travel to Durham, North Carolina.

They will be there to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in workers to create good-paying, union jobs.

Officials say additional details are to follow.

A few months ago, Vice President Harris came to Charlotte to talk about the White House’s infrastructure bill.

The last time Harris was in North Carolina was back in April to discuss the American Jobs Plan.

