Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Two sent to hospital after crash in Conway area

A crash with injuries slowed traffic Sunday night in the Conway area.
A crash with injuries slowed traffic Sunday night in the Conway area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash with injuries slowed traffic Sunday night in the Conway area.

The single-vehicle accident happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Myrtle Ridge Drive and Timber Ridge Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials say two people were hurt and transported to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their current conditions.

For a time, lanes around the crash were blocked as first responders worked the scene.

The Conway Fire Department also responded to the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori Petterson
Woman pulls gun on man during parking dispute in Myrtle Beach, police say
Tyler Jerdo
SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say
Horry County Police investigate reported shooting in Socastee area
Report: Shots fired at entrance of Socastee area apartment complex; 1 hurt
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas

Latest News

.
Coastal Carolina Shields: Recognizing the Grand Strand’s finest
Coastal Carolina Shields: Recognizing the Grand Strand’s finest
Coastal Carolina Shields: Recognizing the Grand Strand’s finest
Tony Dial Jr., 42, of Pembroke
Robeson man charged in stolen auto parts investigation
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
MBPD: Two hospitalized after shooting on Ocean Blvd.
Sen. Brad Hutto introduces bills on the Senate floor of the State House on March 1,...
SC lawmakers introduce bills to condemn, put economic pressure on Russia