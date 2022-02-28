Two sent to hospital after crash in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash with injuries slowed traffic Sunday night in the Conway area.

The single-vehicle accident happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Myrtle Ridge Drive and Timber Ridge Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials say two people were hurt and transported to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their current conditions.

For a time, lanes around the crash were blocked as first responders worked the scene.

The Conway Fire Department also responded to the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

