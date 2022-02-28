State average jumps to $3.46 as SC gas prices continue to rise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina rose by almost 17 cents last week.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed an increase last week of 16.6 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to 3.46. That is 39 cents higher than a month ago and 99.3 cents higher than one year ago.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high-level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second-largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future.”

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $2.91, while the most expensive was $3.83, a difference of 92 cents.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a Mount Pleasant station selling gas for $3.09 per gallon.

The national average rose 7.5 cents per gallon to $3.59, 23.2 cents higher than a month ago and 87.6 cents higher than a year ago.

DeHaan said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was only one part of the rising gas price equation.

“In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we’re also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day,” DeHaan said. “It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.