MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Happening on Thursday, March 24th is the SPLASH Charity Gala & Fashion Show put on by Tara Grinna Resortwear and Welvista in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The goal of this event is to spread awareness about Welvista, a 501(c)3 organization out of Columbia, SC that helps uninsured and underserved South Carolinians gain access to essential health services while reducing the long-term costs of health care that result from untreated conditions.

SPLASH will be in Myrtle Beach at the Marina Inn at Grand Dunes from 6-10pm.

SPLASH will bring a unique, runway fashion experience to South Carolina featuring Tara Grinna’s latest designs. Guests will also enjoy an incredible selection of hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, music by Bespoke Strings, and a wonderful array of auction items and experiences up for grabs.

