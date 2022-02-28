SLED investigation determines trooper acted in self-defense in deadly Longs shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The trooper involved in a deadly shooting back in September will not face any charges, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

The decision comes after the State Law Enforcement Division completed its investigation into the deadly trooper-involved shooting that took place on Sept. 11 near McNeil Chapel Road in Longs.

Richardson said that SLED investigators determined the trooper acted in lawful self-defense.

PAST COVERAGE:

Investigators said Master Trooper W.B. Benton tried to pull over Tristan Vereen for an equipment violation. The SLED investigation shows that the van’s windshield was damaged with several large cracks that were clearly visible.

Dashcam video showed that Vereen did not stop and there was a short chase before Vereen crashed into a residential yard.

The solicitor also released surveillance video from the home, which showed a foot chase between Vereen and Benton following the crash.

“Benton can be heard giving Vereen multiple commands to stop and get on the ground,” according to the solicitor’s letter to SLED.

At one point, according to investigators, Benton used a Taser on Vereen. which caused Vereen to fall to the ground and a white container was seen falling from his hand.

The solicitor’s letter states that there were multiple small, plastic baggies containing several different substances and tests determined that those substances were cocaine, cocaine base, marijuana and fentanyl.

In the video, Vereen is seen on the ground and then there is a struggle between the two while Benton tries to arrest him.

“Benton gave Vereen multiple commands instructing Vereen to stop fighting, show his hands, and to get on the ground. Vereen did not comply,” according to documents.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office released surveillance video from a trooper-involved shooting the Longs area on Sept. 11, 2021.

Benton then tried to use the Taser in stun gun mode, but that wasn’t effective so Benton dropped the Taser on the ground in order to use both hands to control Vereen, the solicitor’s letter to SLED states.

“As the struggle on the ground continued, Vereen picked up the discarded Taser. Benton grabbed Vereen’s arms to prevent Vereen from using the Taser on him. Vereen bit Benton on the right forearm and Benton said three times, ‘He’s biting me,” according to the investigation.

The documents go on to state that Vereen then got on top of Benton and was “stunning the Taser into Benton’s neck.” That’s when Benton drew his gun and fired one round into Vereen’s chest, according to the SLED report.

Vereen was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Benton was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the incident and had to undergo surgery.

The solicitor’s letter to SLED states that the evidence uncovered “shows Trooper Benton had ample probable cause to believe Vereen committed felony assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and posed an immediate threat of death or serious bodily harm to Benton at the time he fired the fatal shot.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.