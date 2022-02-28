Myrtle Beach SkyWheel shines colors of Ukrainian flag

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One popular Grand Strand attraction is showing their support for Ukraine in a big way.

SkyWheel Myrtle Beach shined blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, over the weekend.

The attraction shared a photo of the SkyWheel shining the colors on their Facebook page Monday morning.

Officials said SkyWheel Myrtle Beach made the color change to “show support for those with families and loved ones” during the war in Ukraine.

