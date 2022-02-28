Missing 80-year-old Robeson County woman found safe, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A missing 80-year-old woman who was reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Minnie Pearl Miller, who reportedly suffers from a cognitive impairment, was located in the area of Fairley Road and Highway 83. She was found around 10 p.m. Monday by a community group that volunteered to assist in the search.

Miller was transported to a local medical center for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Miller was reported missing by her family around 12 p.m. Monday. Deputies say their investigation determined that Miller left her residence around 2 a.m. that morning.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search for Miller, including Robeson County Emergency Management, Robeson County Search and Rescue, Scotland County Search and Rescue, Hamlet Search and Rescue, and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

