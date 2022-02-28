Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Missing 80-year-old Robeson County woman found safe, deputies say

Minnie Miller
Minnie Miller(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A missing 80-year-old woman who was reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Minnie Pearl Miller, who reportedly suffers from a cognitive impairment, was located in the area of Fairley Road and Highway 83. She was found around 10 p.m. Monday by a community group that volunteered to assist in the search.

Miller was transported to a local medical center for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Miller was reported missing by her family around 12 p.m. Monday. Deputies say their investigation determined that Miller left her residence around 2 a.m. that morning.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search for Miller, including Robeson County Emergency Management, Robeson County Search and Rescue, Scotland County Search and Rescue, Hamlet Search and Rescue, and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Jerdo
SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a four-vehicle crash at Holmestown and Bella roads.
HCFR: Two hurt in four-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area
North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
Horry County Police investigate possible shooting in Socastee area
Horry County Police investigate possible shooting in Socastee area
The trooper involved in a deadly shooting back in September will not face any charges,...
SLED investigation determines trooper acted in self-defense in deadly Longs shooting

Latest News

The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Saturday, March 12.
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Same route, different direction
A report from state health officials Tuesday shows a more than 50% increase in drug overdose...
Report reveals 53% jump in drug overdose deaths in SC
South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry, who represents Horry County, announced on Tuesday that...
Horry County representative files pair of bills banning Russian investments, liquor sales
Horry County Police investigate reported shooting in Socastee area
Report: Shots fired at entrance of Socastee area apartment complex; 1 hurt