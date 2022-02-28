Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

McDonald’s restaurants across the Carolinas look to hire more than 5,000 employees

McDonald's to host hiring event for 5,000 now employees in the Carolinas.
McDonald's to host hiring event for 5,000 now employees in the Carolinas.(Julia Davis (CKP))
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - McDonald’s of The Greater Carolinas announced plans to hire more than 5,000 new employees during a week-long hiring event.

The hiring event will have participating restaurants holding on-the-spot interviews between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The event will begin Monday, Feb. 28 and end on Friday, March 4.

Participating restaurants include the following cities:

  • Greenville, SC
  • Spartanburg, SC
  • Asheville, NC
  • Anderson, SC
  • Charlotte, NC
  • Columbia, SC
  • Florence, SC
  • Myrtle Beach, SC
  • Charleston, SC metro areas

Organizers said job openings vary per restaurant, with both crew and management positions available, and benefits such as flexible schedules, paid time off, healthcare benefits, free employee meals and competitive wages.

We’re told crew members who work at least 15 hours per week for 90 days are eligible for up to $2,500 per year in tuition assistance through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program.

“McDonald’s owner/operators across the Greater Carolinas employ thousands of people and we’re seeking to hire more than 5,000 during our hiring event,” said Cari Sepulveda, local McDonald’s owner/operator in a news release. “As local business owners, we’re proud to offer paid time off, healthcare benefits, and tuition assistance to help our employees further their education, whether they’re attending trade school or completing a Master’s Degree.”

Anyone looking to apply can click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori Petterson
Woman pulls gun on man during parking dispute in Myrtle Beach, police say
Tyler Jerdo
SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say
Horry County Police investigate reported shooting in Socastee area
Report: Shots fired at entrance of Socastee area apartment complex; 1 hurt
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas

Latest News

.
Coastal Carolina Shields: Recognizing the Grand Strand’s finest
Coastal Carolina Shields: Recognizing the Grand Strand’s finest
Coastal Carolina Shields: Recognizing the Grand Strand’s finest
Tony Dial Jr., 42, of Pembroke
Robeson man charged in stolen auto parts investigation
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
MBPD: Two hospitalized after shooting on Ocean Blvd.
Sen. Brad Hutto introduces bills on the Senate floor of the State House on March 1,...
SC lawmakers introduce bills to condemn, put economic pressure on Russia