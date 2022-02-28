McDonald’s restaurants across the Carolinas look to hire more than 5,000 employees

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - McDonald’s of The Greater Carolinas announced plans to hire more than 5,000 new employees during a week-long hiring event.

The hiring event will have participating restaurants holding on-the-spot interviews between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The event will begin Monday, Feb. 28 and end on Friday, March 4.

Participating restaurants include the following cities:

Greenville, SC

Spartanburg, SC

Asheville, NC

Anderson, SC

Charlotte, NC

Columbia, SC

Florence, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC

Charleston, SC metro areas

Organizers said job openings vary per restaurant, with both crew and management positions available, and benefits such as flexible schedules, paid time off, healthcare benefits, free employee meals and competitive wages.

We’re told crew members who work at least 15 hours per week for 90 days are eligible for up to $2,500 per year in tuition assistance through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program.

“McDonald’s owner/operators across the Greater Carolinas employ thousands of people and we’re seeking to hire more than 5,000 during our hiring event,” said Cari Sepulveda, local McDonald’s owner/operator in a news release. “As local business owners, we’re proud to offer paid time off, healthcare benefits, and tuition assistance to help our employees further their education, whether they’re attending trade school or completing a Master’s Degree.”

Anyone looking to apply can click here to learn more.

