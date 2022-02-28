McCall to receive 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy ‘South Carolina’s Heisman’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (CCU Athletics) – Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will receive the 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy presented by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) at the 9th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony & Benefit on April 29, 2022, at the Hilton Greenville on Haywood Road.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is awarded to South Carolina’s most outstanding collegiate player of the year (eligibility includes all college football players playing in S.C. as well as S.C. natives playing outside the state).

McCall will be honored along with the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 including Jeff Bostic (Clemson), Peter Boulware (Columbia, SC), Dwayne Harper (Orangeburg/S.C. State), Rick Sanford (Rock Hill/USC), and legacy inductee Chester McGlockton (Clemson).

McCall led Coastal Carolina to an 11-2 record including the program’s first FBS postseason bowl win in school history. He played and started in 11 games, completing 73 percent of his passes for 2,873 yards and 27 touchdowns. He only threw three interceptions during the season. He also added 290 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

During the 2021 season, McCall broke the NCAA record for passing efficiency. His 207.6 passing efficiency rating eclipsed the records set by Alabama’s Mac Jones (203.1) in 2020 and LSU’s Joe Burrow (202) in 2019. Both of those quarterbacks later became first-round NFL draft picks.

For his efforts, McCall was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year for the second-straight season and earned first-team All-Sun Belt first-team honors for the second time in two years.

Nationally, McCall was named a semifinalist for both the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Awards. He was also a top-10 finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Limited seating for the event on April 29th. Purchase your seats today at www.scfootballhof.org/shop until April 8th or while spots are available.

