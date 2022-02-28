Submit a Tip
Horry County Police investigate possible shooting in Socastee area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a possible shooting in the Socastee area on Monday night.

Officers were called to reports of the possible shooting just before 4 p.m. at an apartment complex off Rittenhouse Road, which is just located along Socastee Boulevard near Dick Pond Road.

It’s not clear at this point if anyone is hurt or if anyone is in custody.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
Horry County police find elderly woman wandering outside Loris
VIDEO: Horry County Police investigate possible shooting in Socastee area
