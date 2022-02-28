Horry County lifts burn ban effective immediately

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has lifted the outdoor burning ban for unincorporated areas of the county effective immediately, officials announced Monday.

The ban was put in place last week due to weather conditions.

As a reminder, all open burning in Horry County requires you to contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 1-800-986-540 before the burn is started.

The public is asked to not burn in windy or dry conditions.

More information on open burning in Horry County can be found here.

