Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3 billion, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.(southtownboy via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some bars and liquor stores across the United States have pulled Russian vodka from their shelves to promote Ukrainian brands instead.

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3 billion, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

While vodka comes to mind to many Americans as a major good from Russia, the top imports in 2019 were:

  • mineral fuels
  • precious metals and stones
  • iron and steel
  • fertilizers
  • inorganic chemicals

Snack foods were the leading category of agricultural imports from Russia in 2019, followed by tree nuts, oils and dairy products.

On the flip side, Russians are reliant on a multitude of imported goods from around the globe. Prices for those items are likely to skyrocket, potentially causing supply chain issues in the coming weeks.

Russia has moved to produce many goods domestically, including most of its food, to shield the economy from sanctions, said Tyler Kustra, an assistant professor of politics and international relations at the University of Nottingham.

According to the USTR, U.S. total exports of agricultural products to Russia totaled $193 million in 2019.

Prepared food was the leading domestic export category, followed by planting seeds, tobacco and live animals.

The war in Ukraine could impact beer prices in the U.S. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lori Petterson
Woman pulls gun on man during parking dispute in Myrtle Beach, police say
Tyler Jerdo
SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say
Horry County Police investigate reported shooting in Socastee area
Report: Shots fired at entrance of Socastee area apartment complex; 1 hurt
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas

Latest News

.
Coastal Carolina Shields: Recognizing the Grand Strand’s finest
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
Biden outlines COVID plans, says it’s time to return to work
The moon is about to get hit by a big piece of space junk.
Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon