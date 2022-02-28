Submit a Tip
HCFR: Two hurt in four-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a four-vehicle crash at Holmestown and Bella roads.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving four vehicles in the Myrtle Beach area has traffic blocked.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the wreck on Holmestown and Bella roads, which is in between Highway 707 and Highway 17 Bypass.

Two people are being taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area in order to avoid possible delays and for the safety of the first responders on the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

