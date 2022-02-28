Gas prices rise with no end in sight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices are rising across the country and citizens from coast to coast are feeling the impacts.

Average gas prices in North Carolina have risen 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 across the state.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a cause for concern of prices rising even higher. Some people filling up their tanks say the prices of gas are frustrating, but there is little choice but to continue.

“It definitely has gone up, but you have to get gas to get where you need to go,” Elizabeth Civils, a woman getting gas in Greenville, said. “I hope they go down soon, but I will pay what I have to pay. I will just have to suck it up.”

GasBuddy says “we’re also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gas prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief any time soon.”

