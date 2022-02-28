FIRST ALERT: Cool night ahead, warm up through the rest of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chilly temperatures tonight will lead to increasingly mild and spring-like weather through the rest of the week.

TONIGHT

Skies will remain clear overnight with a few areas of patchy fog possible. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30s for inland areas where a little bit of patchy frost may be possible. Along the Grand Strand, temperatures will drop into the lower 40s.

Clear skies and chilly. (WMBF)

TUESDAY

Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine and a quick rebound in temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower and middle 60s.

Sunny skies and pleasant. (WMBF)

REST OF THIS WEEK

High pressure will remain in control of the weather through the end of the week with a very tranquil and increasingly mild forecast. Temperatures by Wednesday will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday will see more warmth as temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s at the beach and into the lower and middle 70s inland. The upcoming weekend will feature even milder weather. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 70s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine and rain-free weather.

Increasingly mild weather on tap this week. (WMBF)

The long range forecast does show a chance of wet weather returning by early next week but mild weather will likely remain in place.

