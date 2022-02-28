Submit a Tip
City of Georgetown announces Front Street closure for Monday

City officials say Front Street will be closed between Fraser and Dozier Streets between 8:30...
City officials say Front Street will be closed between Fraser and Dozier Streets between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. while crews pump down the stormwater pond.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Georgetown announced the closure of Front Street Monday.

City officials say Front Street will be closed between Fraser and Dozier Streets between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. while crews pump down the stormwater pond.

The closure will allow the city to install a pipe under Front Street to allow the city to pump down the pond in the future without closing Front Street.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

