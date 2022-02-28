Submit a Tip
Check your ticket: $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Little River Food Lion

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – If you bought a Powerball ticket in Little River, you may want to check your ticket.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that a ticket sold at the Food Lion located at 1699 Highway 17 is now worth $50,000.

The winner matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

Here are the numbers that were drawn during Saturday’s Powerball: 15-32-36-48-64, Powerball: 19

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The estimated jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $65 million.

Coastal Carolina Shields: Recognizing the Grand Strand's finest
