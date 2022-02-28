Submit a Tip
Celebrate Fat Tuesday at Marshi Gras at the Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet

By Halley Murrow
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Celebrate Fat Tuesday on March 1, 2022 at the Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet for Marshi Gras.

You can enjoy New Orleans inspired food and drink specials at each of the participating restaurants. Drink specials last all day, food specials start at 5pm. Plus, you can take part in the costume contest, parade, and hear live music at multiple locations.

Come along with us for all the fun details!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

