Celebrate Fat Tuesday at Marshi Gras at the Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Celebrate Fat Tuesday on March 1, 2022 at the Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet for Marshi Gras.

You can enjoy New Orleans inspired food and drink specials at each of the participating restaurants. Drink specials last all day, food specials start at 5pm. Plus, you can take part in the costume contest, parade, and hear live music at multiple locations.

Come along with us for all the fun details!

