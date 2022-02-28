The 15th Annual Neighbor to Neighbor Golf Tournament is happening in May
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Neighbor to Neighbor is hosting their 15th annual golf tournament on Monday, May 9th at the Waccamaw Plantation Club. The proceeds from this tournament help fund their mission which is serving homebound adults with needs they may have.
They are looking for people to play in the tournament or be a sponsor.
If you are interested in getting involved with the ‘Tee Off to Fight Adult Isolation’ golf tournament please go to this link: https://birdease.com/RideN2N2022
