11-year-old Robeson County elementary school student found with loaded gun in lunchbox, district says

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A loaded gun was found inside an elementary school student’s lunchbox this afternoon in Robeson County, according to the school district.

The spokesman for the Public Schools of Robeson County said the incident involved an 11-year-old female student at Parkton Elementary School.

He said students told a band teacher that the girl had a weapon, which led to the teacher alerting the school resource officer and administrators.

The SRO searched the student and found the loaded gun in the student’s lunchbox, according to Burnette.

He said that the principal is recommending that the 11-year-old student face a 365-day suspension.

Burnette added that the school district anticipates that charges will be filed against the parents and that the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

He said the school district appreciates the students doing the right thing and telling the band teacher.

This is the 9th gun found on a Robeson County school campus this school year, and the third one found at an elementary school.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

