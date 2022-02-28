Submit a Tip
1 suspect in Lake City homicide arrested, search for other suspect(s) continues

drug conspiracy arrest
drug conspiracy arrest(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Lake City Police Department said a suspect in a deadly Feb. 20 shooting has been apprehended.

The U.S. Marshal Service in North Carolina arrested 29-year-old Damien Muldrow, also known as “D-Man,” was wanted for murder in connection with the Feb. 20 Lassie Street incident.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken previously identified the victim as 36-year-old Jeremy Lenard McMillan, of Columbia.

Authorities also said 32-year-old Daryl Lanell Epps is wanted in connection to the incident on Lassie Street.

The incident is currently still under investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Please contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.

