North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular North Myrtle Beach restaurant says it will no longer carry Russian items amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In a Facebook post Saturday night, Buoys On The Boulevard said it will not serve Russian-made alcohol or Russian-caught snow crab.

“As a veteran-owned company, we understand the cost of independence,” the post read. “Our prayers will be with the people of Ukraine as they fight to keep theirs.”

WMBF News spoke with Buoys owner Weldon Boyd on Sunday, who said the restaurant is working to replace its Russian alcohol with vodka from Ukraine.

“We all could sit back and do nothing, or we can try and take part,” he said. “If everybody could just, try to do a little bit of something it makes a big difference.”

Boyd said that he plans to use proceeds from Ukrainian vodkas toward World Central Kitchen, which is aiming to help feed Ukrainian women and children at the Polish border. As a veteran himself, he added that he understands how much independence means - especially in these times.

“We understand what they are feeling of you know this is our independence. This is our freedom. I’d hate for someone to come here and take ours,” he said.

The restaurant joins a growing movement from bars and restaurants across the country dropping items like Russian vodka, and instead promoting products made in Ukraine.

“To get the attention that’s going to hit home, that might make a difference,” Boyd said. “Maybe we need to find ways to hit at home that Putin might make a different decision.”

In addition to attention on social media, customers at Buoys also applauded the move.

“Considering what’s going on in Ukraine. I think is great that they are supporting Ukrainians out there. I think that’s such a great thing. It shows how the community is coming together and to bring awareness of people that might not know,” said Keely Tipton.

