Man, juvenile arrested in connection to Myrtle Beach shooting

Roderick Lamar Williams
Roderick Lamar Williams
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police said two people, including a juvenile, have been charged in connection to a shooting in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said 28-year-old Roderick Lamar Williams and the juvenile were both arrested Friday.

The incident in question happened Thursday at Old Shillelagh, located on South Kings Highway. Police said a woman was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Authorities said city cameras helped later helped identify a vehicle and both suspects.

Detectives were following up on leads Friday when they spotted the two suspects believed to have been involved.

One of the suspects ran when officers approached but was arrested a short distance away. This suspect also discarded a handgun, which was located by a K-9 unit.

Williams faces a number of charges, including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle.

Online records show he is being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center as of Sunday morning.

No further details were provided regarding the juvenile arrested in the case.

The case remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

