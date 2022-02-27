Submit a Tip
Lake City police searching for person of interest in connection to deadly shooting

Daryl Lanell Epps
Daryl Lanell Epps(Lake City Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest in connection to a recent deadly shooting.

Authorities said 32-year-old Daryl Lanell Epps is wanted in connection to an incident that happened on Lassie Street.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the incident happened on Feb. 20, and later identified the victim as 36-year-old Jeremy Lenard McMillan, of Columbia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LCPD at 843-374-5721, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 911.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

