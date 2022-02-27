Lake City police searching for person of interest in connection to deadly shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest in connection to a recent deadly shooting.

Authorities said 32-year-old Daryl Lanell Epps is wanted in connection to an incident that happened on Lassie Street.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the incident happened on Feb. 20, and later identified the victim as 36-year-old Jeremy Lenard McMillan, of Columbia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LCPD at 843-374-5721, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 911.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.