Police: Elderly woman wandering outside Loris identified

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police said an elderly woman was found wandering off a highway near Loris on Sunday.

The Horry County Police Department said she was located near Highway 348 and Highway 777 at around 11 a.m.

Police said she doesn’t seem to know any of her identifying information.

She was later identified thanks to a tip from the community, according to the HCPD.

