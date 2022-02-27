Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Rain wrapping up tonight with warmer weather ahead

By Matt Bullock
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A weak storm system brought light rain this evening and cooler temperatures

THIS EVENING:

We are tracking light rain all across the Pee Dee. If your going out tonight, make sure you keep an umbrella on hand with you. Showers will begin to wrap up shortly after midnight. In addition, clouds are going to clear out by Monday morning. We’re expecting cooler temperatures tonight, overnight lows are going to drop down in the low 40s in the Grand Strand and upper 30s inland.

Clouds are going to begin to clear out by tomorrow morning
Clouds are going to begin to clear out by tomorrow morning(WMBF)

TOMORROW:

The clouds are going to clear out early, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures are going to be a little warmer tomorrow. Highs are going to reach upper 50s at the beach and low 60s inland. We’re expecting a chilly Monday night with overnight temperatures falling in the low 40s at beach and upper 30s inland. I wouldn’t rule out the chance for frost for inland areas.

WEEK AHEAD:

Pretty much after today, rain chances will be slim to none for the rest of the week. We are going to see plenty of sunshine during the work week. In addition, temperatures are going to gradually warm back in the 70s by the end of the week.

Temperatures are going to be in the 70s by midweek.
Temperatures are going to be in the 70s by midweek.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
Police: 1 hurt after weapon accidentally fired in Myrtle Beach
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544
1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Latest News

Sunday AM forecast
Saturday AM forecast
Saturday PM forecast
Rain arrives late Sunday afternoon in the Grand Strand
FIRST ALERT: Chilly tonight with rain returning tomorrow