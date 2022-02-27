FIRST ALERT: Rain wrapping up tonight with warmer weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A weak storm system brought light rain this evening and cooler temperatures

THIS EVENING:

We are tracking light rain all across the Pee Dee. If your going out tonight, make sure you keep an umbrella on hand with you. Showers will begin to wrap up shortly after midnight. In addition, clouds are going to clear out by Monday morning. We’re expecting cooler temperatures tonight, overnight lows are going to drop down in the low 40s in the Grand Strand and upper 30s inland.

Clouds are going to begin to clear out by tomorrow morning (WMBF)

TOMORROW:

The clouds are going to clear out early, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures are going to be a little warmer tomorrow. Highs are going to reach upper 50s at the beach and low 60s inland. We’re expecting a chilly Monday night with overnight temperatures falling in the low 40s at beach and upper 30s inland. I wouldn’t rule out the chance for frost for inland areas.

WEEK AHEAD:

Pretty much after today, rain chances will be slim to none for the rest of the week. We are going to see plenty of sunshine during the work week. In addition, temperatures are going to gradually warm back in the 70s by the end of the week.

Temperatures are going to be in the 70s by midweek. (WMBF)

