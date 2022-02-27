Submit a Tip
FedEx suspends services into Russia

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx has announced that it has suspended inbound service to Russia until further notice.

A FedEx representative has provided the following statement:

“The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and have temporarily suspended inbound service to Russia. We continue to provide domestic and export service in Russia where conditions allow.”

FedEx had announced on Thursday that it would suspending services to Ukraine as well.

This comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

For updates on FedEx’s Russia service suspension, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

