Clemson baseball trounces Hartford 28-3 in second game of doubleheader

Latta native Dylan Brewer went 3-for-5 with an RBI in the blowout win.(Clemson Baseball)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. – Behind at least one run in each of the eight innings it batted, Clemson blasted Hartford 28-3 in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers, who swept the three-game series by a combined score of 47-7, improved to 7-0 on the season, while the Hawks fell to 0-3.

The Tigers scored in every inning in which they batted for the seventh time in history and the first time since 2011. Clemson’s 28 runs were its most since scoring 41 in a game in 1979 and tied for the second-most runs in a game in school history. Every Tiger starter had at least one hit, as Clemson’s 25 hits were its most in a game since 2006.

The Tigers took advantage of two errors in the first inning to score two runs, with the latter on Bryar Hawkins’ run-scoring single. After Logan Cole’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the second inning, Clemson capitalized again on a Hawk miscue to score six more unearned runs in the bottom of the second inning after the first two batters of the frame were retired. Cooper Ingle ripped a two-run single, then Hawkins lofted a three-run homer, his second long ball of the season to highlight the uprising.

After Clemson added a ninth unearned run in the third inning, it plated three runs in the fourth inning, keyed by Benjamin Blackwell’s run-scoring single. Blackwell added a three-run double and Brewer laced a run-scoring single in the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, Clemson scored six runs, highlighted by run-scoring hits by Max Wagner, Camden Troyer, Jonathan French and Mac Starbuck. In the eighth inning, Clemson added five runs, capped by Wagner’s three-run homer.

Tiger starter Nick Hoffmann (1-0) earned the win by giving up three hits, two runs and one walk with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Hartford starter Will Nowak (0-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered nine hits, nine unearned runs and two walks in 3.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers conclude their homestand with a game against USC Upstate on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on ACC Network Extra.

