CCU women fall to Troy in regular season finale, 71-58

CONWAY, S.C. – Senior forward Aja Blount collected 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds but her hard-working effort was not enough as Coastal Carolina dropped a 71-58 decision to Troy Saturday afternoon on Senior Day at the HTC Center in what was the final regular-season Sun Belt Conference game for both teams.

Blount was one of two players in double figures for the Chanticleers, who slipped to 14-10 overall and 4-9 in the league. Freshman guard Arin Freeman added 11 points, all in the fourth quarter, and senior center Janeen Camp scored nine points and hauled in 13 rebounds. It was the eighth double-double on the season for Blount, a 5′11″ power player, who has 1,378 points and 683 rebounds in her brilliant career.

Blount was one of four seniors recognized prior to the game, and all four were in the starting lineup. In addition to Blount and Camp, guard Tyra Brown had five points and forward Janae Camp had two points. It was the 88th starting nod for Janae Camp in her career and the 30th for Brown.

Junior forward Felmas Koranga had 13 points and 12 rebounds to pace Troy, which finished in first place in the conference at 22-8 and 13-2 with its ninth consecutive win.

Troy wasted little time in jumping in front, but it was an 11-0 run to close the first quarter that put the Trojans in command at 20-8, and Coastal never recovered. The Chanticleers were just 2-of-20 from the field in the first period.

Troy again finished strong to close the second period by using a 7-0 run to open up a 39-22 advantage at the half. Camp had seven points and 10 rebounds to lead Coastal through two periods, while Koranga quietly collected seven points and nine rebounds for Troy.

Coastal scored the first two baskets of the second half but the comeback attempt was short-lived as Troy countered with a 6-0 run and coasted to the finish line. Troy reached its largest lead of 20 points on two occasions, lastly when Koranga scored on a layup with 3:30 remaining.

Coastal shot 29 percent from the floor going 20-of-70 from the field and was outrebounded for only the second time this season 61-49.

Coastal will open play in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Wednesday, March 2, at the Pensacola (Fla.) Bay Center. The tournament will run from March 2-7 with the winner earning an NCAA Tournament berth.

