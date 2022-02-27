CCU women enter Sun Belt tournament as the No. 9 seed

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team will open play in the 2022 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship against Arkansas State on Wednesday, March 2, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Chanticleers will be the No. 9 seed and enter the tournament with a 14-10 record and a 4-9 Sun Belt mark. The Arkansas State Red Wolves claimed the No. 8 seed with a 12-15 overall record and were 5-9 conference play.

The two teams met earlier this season with the Red Wolves earning an 81-60 win in Jonesboro, Ark. on Jan. 15.

Coastal is led by preseason All-Sun Belt selection Aja Blount, who averaged a double-double in Sun Belt play with 19.1 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game. Blount scored in double figures in 17 consecutive games including all 13 games the Chanticleers played in Sun Belt play.

Arkansas State enters postseason play by picking up a victory over the second-place UTA to claim the No. 8 seed on the final day of the regular season.

2022 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Game 1 – (8) Arkansas State vs. (9) Coastal Carolina – 11:30 a.m. CT

Game 2 – (5) Little Rock vs. (12) ULM – 2:00 p.m. CT

Game 3 – (6) Texas State vs. (11) South Alabama – 5:00 p.m. CT

Game 4 – (7) Georgia Southern vs. (10) Georgia State – 7:30 p.m. CT

Friday, March 4, 2022

Game 5 – (1) Troy vs. Winner Game 1 – 11:30 a.m. CT

Game 6 – (4) App State vs. Winner Game 2 – 2:00 p.m. CT

Game 7 – (3) Louisiana vs. Winner Game 3 – 5:00 p.m. CT

Game 8 – (2) UTA vs. Winner Game 4 – 7:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 6, 2022

Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 – 11:30 a.m. CT

Game 10 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 – 2:00 p.m. CT

Monday, March 7 (Championship)

Game 11 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 – 1:00 p.m. CT

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.