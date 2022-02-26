Ukrainians rally in Myrtle Beach against Russian invasion, share concerns for family members

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The war in Ukraine appears to be getting worse by the day, with many people still in the country - some even choosing to fight against the Russian invasion.

Here at home, Ukrainians now living in Myrtle Beach organized another peaceful demonstration on Saturday, calling for support and more action as the conflict continues.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

At least a dozen showed up with flags in hand, some with their faces painted yellow and blue in solidarity with Ukraine.

Passing cars honked their horns in support. Some residents and visitors even stopped to take photos.

“If you have been in our country, you know how beautiful it is,” said Olena Yanenko. “It’s getting destroyed. Starting from infrastructures and then ending with the lives of people.”

Yanenko’s parents are still in Ukraine, and she’s not the only one with family still in the country.

Many shared their stories on how they are keeping up with their families during these desperate times.

“I cannot get my mama out of there. I cannot get people out of there,” said Margarita Duncan. “It’s like 24 hours on FaceTime. She sleeps and I stay on the phone to listen to whatever is going on. Whenever she wakes up, I go to sleep for like a few hours. We switch every time.”

Their devastating stories are like many Ukrainian-Americans watching from afar, being thousands of miles away.

Duncan said it makes her feel hopeless at times.

“People who have a car, they cannot go anywhere because people are out of gas,” she said. “Even if they go, they will shoot them on the road. Families are dying, Kids are dying, everyone is dying.”

Despite that, the group that gathered Saturday showed a strong spirit and solidarity - and are continuing to call on the United States and its allies to do more.

“I’m begging every country in the world to help. To do whatever they can,” said Duncan.

