Police: 1 hurt after weapon accidentally fired in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after one person was hurt by what’s believed to be accidental gunfire in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were initially called to the area of 38th Avenue North and Oleander Drive at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday after reports of a weapon discharge.

A person believed to be involved fled from police when officers approached them at the scene. Police are checking the area and attempting to locate them.

The person hurt has been taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The MBPD added that the scene is secure and the shooting appears to have been accidental.

